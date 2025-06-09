NFA clarifies no call for Nasasa fire

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The National Fire Authority has clarified that no emergency call was made regarding a fire incident in Nasasa, Daku.

The NFA says it became aware of the incident after the Fiji Police Force requested the Authority investigate the fire.

An NFA investigator has commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the cause.

The affected residential property was destroyed.

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The NFA acknowledges the seriousness of the incident and the concerns raised.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Authority will refrain from commenting further until the facts have been established.

The NFA also highlights that Nasasa, Daku is located over an hour and 30 minutes from the nearest fire station in Labasa.

Given the distance, timely notification is critical. An early emergency call enables the NFA to mobilize resources and respond as quickly as possible.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane expressed concern over the incident and reiterated the importance of immediately reporting all fires to the NFA.

Sowane stressed that the public should never assume someone else has reported a fire.

The NFA continues to work closely with the Fiji Police Force, and its investigation remains ongoing.

Further information will be provided once the investigation has been completed.