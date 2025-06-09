COMPOL defends traffic officer

[Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has defended a traffic officer accused of overreach by Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate over a parking infringement.

Tudravu says the officer was doing his job after identifying a traffic offence and taking the appropriate action.

He says Usamate, like any other citizen, can challenge the decision in court if he wishes.

Commissioner Tudravu is standing by the officer’s action, calling on anyone with complaints against the conduct of police officers to follow proper reporting channels.

Article continues after advertisement

The Opposition MP on his social media post accused police of overreach after receiving a parking ticket for his vehicle while carrying out parliamentary duties within the parliamentary precincts.

He questioned the authority of police to issue the fine.

Usamate also called on the Minister responsible and the Commission to address the overreach.

In a social media post, he also said that Parliament was a separate legislative arm of the state and the police have no right to interfere with the separation of powers.