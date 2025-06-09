LTA warns public against scam messages

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The Land Transport Authority is issuing a warning regarding a scam text message in circulation.

The fraudulent message claims to be a Traffic Infringement Notice, providing a notice number and a suspicious link.

The LTA warns that this message is not legitimate.

LTA does not send TINs via unofficial links or suspicious senders, and stresses that any such communication should be treated as a scam.

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The public is urged to refrain from clicking, replying to, or engaging with the message or link.

The public is also urged to verify information directly with LTA through official channels.

The public should remain vigilant and exercise sound judgment when confronted with suspicious communications or requests for payment.

The LTA says protecting the safety and security of customers remains a priority.

If any individual receives suspicious text messages claiming to be from LTA, they are urged to report it immediately.