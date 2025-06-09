Komo and Moce in the lead after day two

Team Ono-I-Lau at Albert Park in Suva earlier this week.

Komo and Moce are leading their respective groups after two days of competition in the Cricket Fiji Super 8 Championship.

Komo tops Group B with four points after winning both of their matches.

Ono-I-Lau and Nadi sit joint second with two points each, having recorded one win and one loss. Suva is fourth after suffering two defeats.

In Group A, Moce leads the standings with four points from two wins. Lakeba and Kabara are tied in second with two points each after recording one win and one loss, while Namuka sits at the bottom following two losses.

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Day three of the championship is currently underway at Albert Park in Suva.