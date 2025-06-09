Government backs TVET jobs

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is looking to strengthen pathways for technical and vocational graduates into public-sector employment as Fiji continues to face skills shortages.

Minister for Transport and Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says government agencies need to build stronger links with tertiary institutions to ensure skilled graduates are absorbed into the workforce.

“It’s also important that we as a government, for example the Public Works Department, the Board Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Roads Authority connect to the tertiary institutions, to the graduates, so that they are absorbed into our systems, especially apprenticeship schemes. We provide that connection to elevate our skills shortages in Fiji.”

He says organisations including the Public Works Department, Water Authority of Fiji and Fiji Roads Authority can play a key role through apprenticeship schemes and employment opportunities.

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Ro Filipe says this connection is important not only for graduates, but also in addressing the shortage of skilled workers across Fiji.

He says the government is working on frameworks to increase the participation of technical and vocational graduates in the workforce.