Team chemistry vital says Fijiana captain

While the Vodafone Fijiana XV squad features several new and younger players, captain Kolora Lomani says team chemistry remains strong.

Playing against a Tier One nation like South Africa, Lomani believes the bond between players will be crucial.

She says the senior and new players have blended well over the past few weeks, building a strong connection as they prepare to take on the Springboks this weekend.

With the Fijiana determined to stand their ground and prove their worth, Lomani says the team is ready for the challenge.

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“The bond within the team has been really strong and we bonded well this week. Again it’s all about learning together, especially with the game last weekend being the first test for us as a whole new group and it’s a big learning for us. Some of the girls are new to this international level of rugby, so again it’s a learning process for us and we’ll just move on from here.”

The Fijiana will face South Africa at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 2pm. The match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.