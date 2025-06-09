ADI MAOPA SECONDARY SCHOOL ARRIVES IN SUVA FOR KULA AWARDS 2026

[Supplied: Adi Maopa students arrive in Suva]

Excitement builds toward the Kula Awards 2026, with Adi Maopa Secondary School arriving in Suva from Vanuabalavu, Lau ahead of the highly anticipated awards celebration.

The team of students and teachers carry with them the pride of their school, all the way from the maritime region.

Adi Maopa Secondary School’s participation highlights the growing reach of the Kula Awards, providing opportunities for students from urban and remote island communities to showcase their creativity, culture, and storytelling abilities on a national stage.

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School representatives expressed immense pride in representing Vanuabalavu and the wider Lau group, noting the opportunity to be part of the Kula Awards, is an inspiration for students, aspiring to pursue careers in the creative and media industries.

The Kula Awards 2026 will bring together schools from across Fiji to celebrate excellence in student filmmaking, media production, and creative expression, while encouraging young people to develop their skills in storytelling and communication.

Anticipation grows as the date of the event approaches – as schools, educators, and industry stakeholders prepare to celebrate the next generation of Fijian creatives.

The Kula Awards continue to serve as a vital platform for nurturing young talent and strengthening Fiji’s creative future by recognizing the voices and visions of students from all backgrounds.

The Kula Awards 2026 will take place in The Vodafone Arena, Suva.

Tickets can be purchased on https://www.ticketmax.com.fj/KULA or at the Film Fiji Office, Ground Floor, Civic House, New Town Hall Road.