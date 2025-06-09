Calls for tighter pharmacy ownership

[Photo: FILE]

Pharmacists are calling for tighter ownership requirements for wholesale companies importing controlled medicines.

The proposal was raised during public consultations on the Medicinal Products Act, amid concerns that some wholesalers have pharmacists holding only a small percentage of shares.

Private pharmacist Renshika Sen says some businesses operate with pharmacists as minor shareholders, raising questions over accountability and oversight in medicine importation.

“What’s happening right now is you’ve got wholesale companies that are bringing in Schedule 4 or Schedule 8 medicines. But the pharmacist on their board or as a director only owns 5%, 10%.”

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Sen says given the high-risk nature of Schedule 4 and 8 medicines, pharmacists should hold a majority share.

“If they are going to bring narcotics in or anything of that sort, or Schedule 4 prescription-only medicines, it should be the director should have 60% shareholder, should be a pharmacist.”

Principal Pharmacist Emi Lewatoro says Schedule 8 medicines are handled strictly by the chief pharmacist.

“Under the Act, only the chief pharmacist can import narcotics. No other importer can. Others can import Schedules three to four, but not narcotics.”

Lewatoro adds that the proposed change may be incorporated into current medicinal regulations or guidelines.