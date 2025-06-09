FICAC to disclose documents in FBC case

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption counsel is expected to disclose documents in relation to former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar by this afternoon

The defense today informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they have been requesting the documents from the beginning.

The FICAC counsel said they have not been withholding the documents but needed to get witness statements on the issues raised by the defense.

The additional information being sought is in relation to the alleged loss connected to the charges

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The counsel informed the court that the documents will be provided by this afternoon.

The matter has been adjourned to October 9th.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

The charges stem from allegations involving the tender and procurement of a three-litre Volkswagen Touareg vehicle valued at $207,470.