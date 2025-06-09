Youths to be seen as development partners

[Photo: File]

Youths need to be recognized as partners in development rather than beneficiaries.

The call was made during a panel discussion in commemoration of National Youth Day under the theme ; Different context, same aspirations.

Climate Advisor Napolioni Drose says while young people of today face unique challenges, they share common aspirations for a future that sees them being more involved in decision making.

He says youth involvement needs to be at the forefront in development.

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“We need youths to be involved, for example, in the context of project management, they need to be involved in the project design. Because when you have a product that’s developed, it’s way more inclusive where it has all aspects, including youths’ voices embedded within the product from that project design.”

Drose says that young people need real opportunities rather than just a platform to be heard.

He says that meaningful participation requires more than enthusiasm, it requires opportunities where young people need to seat at tables where decisions are being made.

Entrepreneur Sellyanne Paulo says young people should also take the initiative to create opportunities for themselves.

“You don’t want to be wasting time. Even if you don’t have a lot of opportunities, you can create opportunities. You don’t have to wait on anybody.”

She says creating value, however small, can help young people contribute to themselves, their communities and society.