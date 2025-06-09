Fiji, PETRONAS explore fuel security

[Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka met with the Executive Vice President of PETRONAS to explore opportunities for cooperation on the country’s fuel security and long-term energy resilience.

PETRONAS is a Malaysian state-owned oil and gas multinational company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting forms part of Ditoka’s official visit to Malaysia and Fiji’s recent high-level engagements with Singapore and Australia to strengthen international partnerships in response to volatility in global fuel markets.

Ditoka highlighted Fiji’s vulnerability as a small island developing state dependent on imported petroleum products, noting that shipping disruptions, rising freight costs, and congestion can have significant consequences for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

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A key area of discussion was the potential for Fiji to be included in PETRONAS’ existing oil storage and stockpiling arrangements with international partners.

Ditoka says global fuel volatility and Middle East shipping disruptions have highlighted that small island developing nations cannot rely solely on spot-market arrangements.

“Securing Fiji’s energy supply chain is vital not only for our 900,000 citizens but also for our maritime neighbours who rely on Fiji as a regional hub. Partnering with a global energy leader like PETRONAS allows the Coalition Government to build true long-term resilience for Fiji and the wider Blue Pacific.”

The meeting also explored opportunities for technical expertise to support Fiji’s development of a National Fuel Security Strategy and its fuel storage and supply chain infrastructure.

Looking beyond immediate fuel security, Ditoka welcomed PETRONAS’ growing investments in renewable energy, sustainable biofuels, and lower-carbon energy solutions.

Fiji expressed interest in exploring opportunities for Malaysian expertise and investment to support Fiji’s transition toward cleaner and more resilient energy systems.