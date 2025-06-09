Meta, 29 states head to court in biggest test yet of youth social media litigation

[Source: Reuters]

Meta Platforms (META.O), opens new tab will face a coalition of state attorneys general in a California federal court trial beginning on Wednesday.

This is over claims it engineered Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to children, a case that could expose ​the company to massive damages and force it to make sweeping changes to its platforms.

The trial in Oakland, expected to last seven weeks, will test Colorado, Kentucky, California and New Jersey’s allegations that ‌Meta designed its platforms to keep young users hooked and misled consumers about their safety.

It will also address claims by 29 states that the company illegally collected and used children’s data in violation of federal law.

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Jury selection is on Wednesday, with opening statements slated to begin August 18. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify, as is Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

In terms of potential damages and implications for Meta, the trial is the biggest test yet of youth social media litigation and comes amid a broader reckoning across the ​globe over social media’s effects on young users.

Meta has said the damages could be as high as $1.4 trillion, near the company’s market cap of $1.5 trillion, though the attorneys general have not publicly disclosed how much they may ​seek.

The attorneys general of Colorado, Kentucky, California and New Jersey are also asking the judge to issue an order forcing the company to implement age restrictions, eliminate infinite scroll ⁠and make other changes to its platforms.

A Meta spokesperson said the company strongly disagreed with the allegations and was confident evidence would show its longstanding commitment to supporting young people.

“We’ve listened to parents, worked with experts and law enforcement, ​and conducted in-depth research to understand the issues that matter most,” the spokesperson said in a statement.