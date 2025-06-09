Strong crowds vindicate multi-venue format

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby committee representative Biu Colati says the strong turnout at last weekend’s quarter-finals is proof that support for the Deans and Raluve competitions remains as strong as ever, despite matches being spread across multiple venues.

Colati noted that venues outside the traditional rugby centres experienced unprecedented crowds during the quarter-finals.

“Last Saturday at Ganilau Park in Savusavu, they said it was the first time for it to have such a huge crowd, and in Tavua, the groundsmen also said the same thing. It’s been a while since such a competition brought a lot of people.”

The quarter-finals were held across four venues around the country, while this Saturday’s semi-finals will be staged in Suva and Lautoka.

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Although the expanded format differed from what many supporters were accustomed to, Colati says the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re grateful for the support that’s there for Fiji Secondary School Rugby. Even though it has turned out to be not what we all expected, we’re grateful that the support has never changed.”

Colati believes the large crowds witnessed in Savusavu and Tavua highlight the appetite for top-level schools rugby beyond the major population centres, as the Deans and Raluve competitions continue to attract supporters from across the country.

The semifinals of the Deans and Raluve competitions will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva, and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Local and overseas viewers can watch it live on viti+ for FJD65.