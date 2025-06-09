New Zealand's Luxon faces lawmakers as leadership speculation mounts

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to face National Party ​lawmakers in Wellington after he called a meeting he said was to address increased speculation about his leadership months away from a general election.

Luxon, who survived a leadership confidence vote in April, has seen support for National remain weak ​in opinion polls due to sluggish economic growth, and his personal popularity ​has declined after a series of missteps.

“It is clear from various ⁠media reports and conversations there is increased speculation about my leadership,” Luxon ​said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding he had called an ​urgent, in-person meeting in Wellington at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (2130 GMT on Tuesday).

National’s support has weakened as the economy struggles, with unemployment at an 11-year high and inflation above the ​central bank target of 1% to 3%. Most polls show National narrowly trailing ​Labour, though the November 7 election remains close.

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A 1News Verian poll published on Wednesday showed Luxon’s ⁠preferred prime minister rating fell 1 percentage point to 17%, although he remained ahead of Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, whose rating also fell 1 point to 15%.

Luxon’s leadership returned to the spotlight after a series of public missteps, ​including comments about a possible ​referendum on the ⁠country’s electoral system, made without consulting party colleagues.

Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand, also told a business audience ​to “be adult” rather than look to the government for help.

If ​National were ⁠to replace Luxon as leader, he would also cease to be prime minister.

A governing party has not forced out a sitting New Zealand prime minister between elections ⁠since ​1997.

New Zealand media have named Attorney-General, Infrastructure and ​Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Education and Immigration Minister Erica Stanford as possible successors to Luxon.