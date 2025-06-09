Voting rules face changes

[Photo: File]

A revised ballot paper is proposed to make it easier for voters to identify candidates and political parties.

Cabinet has endorsed proposed changes to the Electoral Act 2014, including expanded postal voting and the removal of unnecessary requirements for eligible voters.

The changes would also improve voting access for persons with disabilities.

They would strengthen quality checks in the electoral process and provide clearer rules for elections and referendum campaigning.

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The amendments would also include measures aimed at creating a more level playing field for political parties.