Pacific pushes for stronger climate action

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Pacific is facing growing threats from climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

SPREP Director General Sefanaia Nawadra says the region’s response to the triple planetary crisis remains a key priority.

He states Pacific communities are already facing greater risks from climate impacts, environmental damage and disasters.

Nawadra said stronger regional cooperation was needed to address these challenges.

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The fifth SPREP Executive Board Meeting in Samoa is also reviewing the organisation’s progress and work on its next strategic plan.

Nawadra said COP31 and other international negotiations would be important opportunities for Pacific nations to call for stronger action on climate and environmental protection.

The two-day meeting commenced yesterday at the Pacific Climate Change Centre in Samoa.

Fiji is representing Melanesia on the SPREP Executive Board.