Vuo Health Centre nears completion

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Residents of Vuo and Vunika could soon have easier access to essential healthcare, with construction of the multi-million-dollar Vuo Health Centre nearing completion.

The facility is expected to ease the burden on residents who currently travel to Labasa Subdivisional Hospital and Nasea Health Centre for medical services, particularly those without reliable transport.

Vunika resident Ponsami Narayan says the new health centre will be a major relief for the community, especially elderly residents who often struggle to travel for medical care.

“So many old people are staying in Vunika. They haven’t got the transport to go to the hospital. So they can come walk down to this hospital to take care of themselves. And I think the owners, the directors of this shop, they gave us a chance to have the market here. And all the community in Vunika, they are so happy with what they’re doing.”

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says those without access to taxis or other transport are sometimes forced to remain at home when they are sick, highlighting the importance of having healthcare services within closer reach.

He says the long journey to Labasa can also become more difficult during emergencies, with heavy traffic along the main road delaying access to hospital services.

The new Vuo Health Centre is expected to provide surrounding communities with essential medical services closer to home, reducing both travel time and transport costs.

The project also reflects efforts to expand healthcare access through government and private-sector collaboration.

The facility is expected to open in the coming months.