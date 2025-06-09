Fiji re-establishes diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has reopened its diplomatic presence in Malaysia with the official opening of its High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says the Mission marks the return of the Fijian flag to Malaysian soil and opens a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Ditoka says Fiji and Malaysia share a long history, including the bond formed during the Malayan Campaign of the 1950s.

He thanked the Malaysian Government and people for their hospitality and continued cooperation.

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Ditoka said the High Commission would help Fiji strengthen energy security, diversify trade, attract investment and expand education and people-to-people ties.

He adds that the Mission will also support Fijian businesses in Malaysia and across ASEAN, provide consular services and strengthen links with Malaysian institutions.

He commended Foreign Affairs and External Trade officials for establishing the Mission, describing it as an important step in building Fiji’s diplomatic presence.

Ditoka has urged the new High Commissioner and staff to represent Fiji with warmth, integrity and confidence while building a stronger relationship with Malaysia.