Outer islands next on rugby agenda

[Source: File]

National competition expansion remains a key focus for Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby as officials explore ways to include schools from the maritime and outer islands in future editions of the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve competitions.

Interim committee representative Biu Colati says one of the biggest challenges facing organisers is ensuring the national schools rugby competition truly represents all regions of Fiji.

“One thing that will always challenge Fiji Secondary School Rugby, and those that run it in the future, is finding a format that allows all schools in Fiji to participate.”

Colati noted that while the competition continues to grow, schools from island groups such as Lau, Lomaiviti and Kadavu are still not represented despite having active secondary schools.

Article continues after advertisement

“At this point, the outer islands are not included, but they do have secondary schools there.”

He believes the competition can only be considered a true national championship when schools from every part of the country have the opportunity to compete.

“Whenever we sit down, we always challenge each other in what way can we really call ourselves Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union. Let’s get students from Lomaiviti, Kadavu and Lau, then that’s a true Fiji secondary school rugby competition.”

Colati says supporters should expect further changes to the competition structure in the future as organisers work towards greater inclusion.

“We should expect more changes so we can involve these schools too, because right now only a part of Fiji participates.”

The comments come as Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby continues to review ways of expanding participation while maintaining the competitiveness of the Deans and Raluve competitions.

Meanwhile, the semifinals of the Deans and Raluve competitions will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Local and overseas viewers can watch it live on viti+ for FJD65.