NFA alarms over rising structural fires

[Photo: File]

The National Fire Authority is warning that structural fires are continuing to rise across Fiji, with 111 fires recorded by the end of July and another family of eight left homeless after a house fire in Navakai Housing, Nadi this morning.

NFA says the latest incident has heightened concerns over the growing number of residential fires that are destroying homes and livelihoods across the country.

Firefighters from the Nadi Fire Station responded within minutes after receiving an emergency call at around 9:22 am and found a one bedroom concrete house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained before it spread to nearby properties, but about 85 percent of the home was destroyed.

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The house, owned by a 50-year-old farmer, was not insured. Total losses, including household contents, are estimated at around $70,000.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says the latest fire is a reminder that fire safety must remain a priority in every household.

He says families should ensure electrical wiring and appliances are maintained, cooking is never left unattended, and children are kept away from matches, lighters and other ignition sources.

Sowane is also urging homeowners to consider insuring their properties, warning that fires can cause devastating financial losses.

A fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the Navakai blaze.