Drua prospect powering Ra High's rise

[Source: Drua / YLENS FIJI]

One of the driving forces behind Ra High School’s impressive run in this year’s Vodafone Deans competition is a player many may not realise is already part of the Fijian Drua pathway.

Drua Academy member Ramueli Veidusi Jnr has emerged as one of Ra High’s standout performers, playing a pivotal role in the team’s march to the national Under-18 semi-finals.

What makes his impact even more notable is his transition from the backline to the forwards.

Veidusi featured at centre for Ra High last season but has successfully adapted to a new role in the loose forwards this year, wearing the number 7 jersey during the side’s quarter-final victory.

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The Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles rugby league player has brought the athleticism, speed and ball skills of a back to the forward pack, adding a different dimension to Ra High’s game.

His performances will once again be under the spotlight this weekend when Ra High faces Suva Grammar School in the semi-finals.

Interestingly, Grammar also boasts several players who are part of the Drua’s development pathway, setting up an intriguing battle between some of Fiji’s most promising young rugby talents with a place in the Deans final on the line.

The semifinals of the Deans and Raluve competitions will be held this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva and Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Local and overseas viewers can watch it live on viti+ for FJD65.