Tui Vuda, a chief of the people

[Photo: SAINIANI BOILA]

The late Vuda Paramount Chief, Tui Vuda Ratu Eparama Kitione Tavaiqia, was a chief of the people.

This was the tribute from an emotional Tui Nawaka, Ratu Joeli Bulu Derenalagi Naevo, as he delivered the eulogy during the funeral service of the late Tui Vuda.

Tui Nawaka described Ratu Eparama as a man of his word, saying he resolved many issues during his tenure as Chairman of the Ba Provincial Council.

He said the late Tui Vuda served his people until the very end, and under his leadership, the vanua of Vuda continued to thrive.

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Ratu Eparama was laid to rest at the Sautabu of Burenivalu in Viseisei, Vuda.

The funeral was attended by the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Cabinet Ministers, members of the Great Council of Chiefs, representatives of various vanua, and members of the business community.

The installation of the new Vuda Paramount Chief is expected to take place tomorrow.