Major treat for football fans this weekend

A triple header at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this weekend will highlight an important phase of 2026 Extra Premier League action, with the results set to determine the final positions on the points table for several teams.

The Sunday programme kicks off at 11am when Nasinu FC takes on Navua, followed by Tailevu Naitasiri against Labasa at 1pm, before Suva meets Nadroga at 3pm.

Before Sunday’s triple-header, Labasa faces Lautoka at Uprising Sports Ground at 3pm on Friday.

Another match on Sunday will see Lautoka take on Nadi at Churchill Park at 3pm.

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With Ba already crowned the 2026 Extra Premier League champions, attention will turn to the battle for the remaining positions, including the race for second place and the fight at the bottom of the table.

For many teams, this weekend will determine their final position in the league standings.

The competition, however, will not be finished, with Navua and champions Ba still to face Rewa at a later date.

Those outstanding matches will complete the final standings for the 2026 Extra Premier League season.