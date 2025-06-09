Fijians could save billions with solar

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji could save more by investing in solar energy; this was highlighted by the Director General of the International Solar Alliance, Ashish Khanna, who says Fiji spends over $1.1 billion on diesel annually.

One that he says is a cost that could be significantly reduced through solar power and energy storage.

Speaking at a renewable energy discussion at Fiji National University’s Samabula Campus, Khanna explained that solar could potentially save Fiji up to 12 percent of its GDP.

Last year, FNU, the Fiji Government, and the International Solar Alliance signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the country’s first Solar Technology and Application Resource Centre.

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“The Strait of Hormuz has shown that even after paying so much, almost $150M, the supply is not secured. The time has come for solar and storage.”

Khanna says Fiji can become a regional leader in renewable energy, but stronger local capacity will be critical to turning that potential into long‑term energy security.

“The world has seen almost a 90 percent reduction in solar and battery costs; what will it take for Fiji to move from 40 to 50 percent of diesel consumption to zero?”

Additionally, Dr Donal Wilson, Acting Pro Vice Chancellor at the Fiji National University, says the planned centre will support rooftop solar systems, village mini‑grids, and utility‑scale projects while nurturing young entrepreneurs and innovators.

“We want it to be a place where knowledge is applied, where our students and researchers can work alongside industry and international experts, and where ideas can be developed into practical renewable energy solutions that respond to our Pacific context.”

With Fiji working toward its goal of 100 percent renewable energy, Khanna’s visit marks another milestone in progressing the STAR‑C project and strengthening the country’s energy security.