Cakobau extends Drua stay

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Front-rower Penaia Cakobau will remain with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season after signing a one-year contract extension.

Cakobau initially joined the Drua ahead of the 2026 campaign on a short-term deal as injury cover but quickly established himself as a valuable member of the squad through his performances and versatility across the front row.

The Somosomo, Taveuni native made four appearances during the 2026 season and scored his first Super Rugby Pacific try in the Drua’s Round 9 clash against the Western Force at Churchill Park.

The experienced hooker also showcased his adaptability in the same match when he shifted to loosehead prop following a late injury to Haereiti Hetet.

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Before linking up with the Drua, Cakobau represented Suva in the Skipper Cup and later continued his rugby journey in New Zealand with North Harbour. His strong form also earned him selection in the Flying Fijians squad for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup and the subsequent European tour.

Cakobau, a former member of Queen Victoria School’s Deans-winning Under-18 side in 2011, says he is grateful for the opportunity to continue representing the Drua.

“I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent the Drua in the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.”

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says the club is pleased to retain a player who made the most of his opportunities.

“He came into our environment last year and took his opportunities well, showing his experience, physicality and versatility across the front row.”

Stephenson believes there is still more to come from the front-rower.

“Penaia has embraced what it means to be part of the Drua and has fitted into our environment really well. We believe there is still plenty more to come from him.”

Cakobau’s re-signing adds further depth to the Drua’s forward pack as preparations continue for the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.