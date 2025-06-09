Two charged for online scam

[Photo: File]

Two people have been charged in relation to an alleged online scam.

It is alleged that on November 20, 2025, the two received money connected to an online investment scam operated through a Facebook account known as “Digital Lifestyle.”

An advertisement on the account promised a return of $250 after investing $50.

The victim initially transferred $50 and later transferred another $200, which was allegedly used by the accused persons.

Article continues after advertisement

The two, aged 50 and 48, have each been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.