Five-year wait ends for Lomary

[Source: File]

A breakthrough five years in the making has earned Lomary Secondary School a place in the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 semi-finals, with the side now preparing to face Sila Central College this Saturday.

Lomary captain Emma Lebanese says reaching the final four is a significant achievement for the school after several seasons of falling short of its goal.

“We have been trying to reach the semi-finals. We have been trying for five years now.”

Lebanese says the team’s determination to make history this season served as a major source of motivation throughout the campaign.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s just the beginning of our journey. That was the motivation for the girls. We just wanted a win so that we could go up to the semi-finals.”

Despite the accomplishment, the skipper insists the work is far from over, with the side already turning its attention to areas that need improvement.

“We will see our weaknesses and we will work on that.”

Lomary will now focus on fine-tuning its preparations ahead of its semi-final showdown against Sila Central College, with a place in the national final up for grabs.

The Deans and Raluve semifinals will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva. Watch it live on VITI+ for $65.