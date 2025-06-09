Police nab four at Naweni checkpoint

[Photo: Fiji Police Facebook Page]

Four people, including two juveniles, have been arrested for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

They were arrested during a snap checkpoint along the Hibiscus Highway in Naweni yesterday.

Chief of Operations ACP Kasiano Vusonilawe says that while the Northern Division operations team is focused on both the cultivation and unlawful possession, snap checkpoints also lead to arrests for other offences such as criminal intimidation and assault, to name a few.

The team also conducts community and school visitations as part of the holistic approach to tackling the illicit drug trade.

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Investigations continue into the cases of alleged unlawful possession.