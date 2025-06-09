Rewa keeps OFC hopes alive

[Photo: OFC/ FACEBOOK]

Stratum Rewa FC kept its OFC Men’s Champions League semi-final hopes alive with a commanding 4-2 victory over Tupapa Maraerenga FC in Ba.

Needing a positive result after its opening-round defeat, the Delta Tigers dominated much of the contest and were rewarded with an important three points in front of their home supporters.

Midfielder Ramzan Khan was instrumental for Rewa, breaking the deadlock just before halftime with a superb long-range strike after several earlier attempts had gone close.

The Cook Islands champions responded immediately after the restart, with Tremaine Rimene-Albrett capitalising on a defensive lapse to level the scores.

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However, Rewa quickly regained the lead through Joseph Athale, who reacted fastest inside the penalty area after a dangerous cross from Don Keana.

The Delta Tigers continued to press forward and extended their advantage when Setareki Hughes curled home from outside the box after a partially cleared corner.

Josaia Sela then put the result beyond doubt late in the match, following up on his own saved header to make it 4-1.

Tupapa Maraerenga grabbed a late consolation through Honoura Maraetefau after taking advantage of an error at the back, but it was not enough to prevent Rewa from securing a crucial victory.

The win keeps Rewa firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages as the OFC Men’s Champions’ League group phase continues.