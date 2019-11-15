Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran

A passenger plane with 180 people aboard has crashed after take-off in the Iranian capital of Tehran, state TV has reported.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed soon after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport.

The plane was bound for the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

The status of the 180 passengers and crew on the plane is not known.

The plane crashed in the Tehran suburb of Parand, which is to the immediate northwest of the airport.

It comes hours after Iran launched a missile strike on air bases in Iraq where US and Coalition troops are stationed.

The US Federal Aviation Administration had announced a ban on American civilian planes flying over Iran, Iraq and the Persian Gulf hours ago.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.