Ukraine says Russian attacks damage power facilities

[Source: Reuters]

Massive Russian missile and drone attacks hit thermal and hydro power plants in central and western Ukraine overnight, officials said on Friday, in the latest barrage targeting the country’s already damaged power infrastructure.

Kaniv hydropower plant was among the targets along with Dnister plant, which is located on the Dnister River, flowing through neighbouring Moldova, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Last week, Russia also hit Ukraine’s largest dam, the DniproHES in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, eight times during a massive overnight attack.

A senior official at the Centrenergo generating company reported that the 10-unit Zmiivska thermal plant in northeastern Kharkiv region, an area subject to many Russian attacks, had been destroyed in a big wave of strikes on March 22.

The wave of attacks on March 22 was described by Kyiv officials as the most intense since the February 2022 invasion.

Regional officials said Russian forces had also attacked infrastructure overnight into Friday in the Kamianske district near the city of Dnipro. At least one person was wounded.

Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said power facilities in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Cherkasy had similarly come under attack.