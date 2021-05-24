Home

World

UK, US and Australia launch pact to counter China

| @BBCWorld
September 16, 2021 12:19 pm
[Source: BBC]

The UK, US and Australia have announced a special security pact to share advanced defence technologies, in an effort to counter China.

The partnership will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

The pact, to be known as Aukus, will also cover artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cyber.

The three countries are worried about China’s growing power and military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

As a result of the pact, Australia has scrapped a deal to build French-designed submarines.

France won a A$50bn (€31bn; £27bn) contract to build 12 submarines for the Australian Navy in 2016. The deal was Australia’s largest-ever defence contract.

