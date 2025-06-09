Trump will attend Davos forum in 2026, White House official says

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next year, according to a White House official.

At the annual gathering, business and political leaders discuss pressing global challenges.

Trump will attend the forum with a large entourage, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing people familiar with the plans.

The 2025 annual meeting began on January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, and lasted several days. He addressed attendees by video link.

