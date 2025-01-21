Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of popular short-video app TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on Jan. 19.

The order directs the attorney general to not enforce the law “to permit my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok.”

It also directs the Justice Department to issue letters to companies like Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab, Alphabet’s <GOOGL.O> Google and Oracle (ORCL.N), opens new tab that work with TikTok “stating that there has been no violation of the statute and that there is no liability for any conduct that occurred during the above-specified period.”

Article continues after advertisement

When asked what TikTok order does, Trump said “just gave me the right to sell it or close it,” adding that he needed to make a decision.