Trump says TikTok sale deal to come before Saturday deadline

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said a deal with TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the short video app used by 170 million Americans would be struck before a deadline on Saturday.

Trump set the April 5 deadline in January for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a U.S. ban on national security grounds set to have taken effect that month under a 2024 law.

“We have a lot of potential buyers,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One late on Sunday. “There’s tremendous interest in Tiktok,” adding, “I’d like to see Tiktok remain alive.”

