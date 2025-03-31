Trump says he 'couldn't care less' about higher car prices

[ Source: BBC News ]

Donald Trump has said he “couldn’t care less” if carmakers raise prices after his 25% tariffs on foreign-made vehicles comes into effect.

Some analysts have warned that Trump’s import charges could lead to the temporary shutdown of some US car production, with increased prices passed onto consumers.

But the US president told NBC News on Saturday that he hoped foreign carmakers will raise prices as it meant “people are gonna buy American-made cars – we have plenty”.

On Wednesday, Trump announced new 25% tariffs on cars and car parts entering the US to begin on 2 April. Charges on businesses importing vehicles are expected on 3 April, and taxes on parts are set to start in May or later.

