Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Hamas to end Israel’s war in Gaza and release hostages held by the Palestinian militant group were advancing rapidly.

“These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details.

I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” Trump said in a social media post.

