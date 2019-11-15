Home

World

Trump impeachment: Senators sworn in for historic trial

| @BBCWorld
January 17, 2020 10:34 am
[Source: Daily Mail]

The 100 lawmakers of the US Senate were sworn in on Thursday as jurors for the impending impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts administered the oath to the senators to “do impartial justice”.

In the coming weeks, the senators will decide whether Trump should be removed from office over charges brought by the House of Representatives.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 21 January.

