Trump impeachment: House sends historic case to Senate

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution to submit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial.

The resolution passed largely along party lines by 228 votes to 193.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will sign a copy of the measure with the newly announced team of lawmakers who will prosecute the case against Mr Trump.

The House impeached the president last month. The Senate will decide whether to convict and remove him from office.

The Senate trial will be only the third of a US president in history.

While Democrats control the House, Mr Trump’s fellow Republicans hold sway in the Senate 53-47, and are all but certain to acquit him.

It remains to be seen how the case could influence the president’s campaign for re-election this November.

Mrs Pelosi, who launched the impeachment inquiry in September, said on the House floor before the vote: “We are here today to cross a very important threshold in American history.”