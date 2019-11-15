Tourism industry hopeful about pre-Christmas trans-Tasman bubble

The tourism industry has reacted well to reports that a travel bubble between some Australian states and New Zealand could be established before Christmas.

This while National leader Judith Collins says the government isn’t being clear.

Minister of foreign affairs Winston Peters yesterday said a trans-Tasman bubble is a lot closer than people think.

On TVNZ’s Breakfast show today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a bubble could be established by Christmas between New Zealand and New South Wales.