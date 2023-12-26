Thousands protest over Serbia election result, march to main police station

[Source: Reuters]

Several thousand people gathered in front of the central election commission building in Belgrade on Monday to protest over an election earlier this month that international monitors said was unfair.

The protesters marched to the main police station where they believed those detained by police were being held.

Earlier in the day, police said 38 people had been detained during and after an opposition protest over election results on Sunday. The police said eight policemen were injured in clashes.

Article continues after advertisement

Protesters on Sunday broke windows and glass at the main entrance of the town hall, before police used pepper spray to disperse them around 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Ivica Ivkovic, head of the police administration, said two of the eight wounded policemen sustained serious injuries.

“We will continue to work to maintain peace and order and we expect to see more arrests in relation to protests last night,” Ivkovic told a news conference.

Serbia’s ally Russia said foreign-backed forces were trying to foment trouble.

“There are processes and attempts by third forces, including from abroad, to provoke such unrest in Belgrade,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We have no doubt that the leadership of the republic will ensure the rule of law.”