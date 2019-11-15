Thousands protest against racism in Washington DC

The protests in Washington DC has escalated with more protesting against racism and police brutality.

This has been sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on 25 May, after a policeman knelt on his neck.

There have been protests across the US since, but Washington’s police chief believes Saturday’s may be one of the largest they’ve ever had in the city.

Anti-racism rallies have also been taking place in other countries.

Parliament Square in central London was filled with people supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, despite calls by the British government to avoid mass gatherings for fear of spreading the coronavirus.

In Australia, there were major protests in the cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treatment of indigenous Australians.