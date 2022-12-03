South Africa leader's future in doubt amid scandal

[Source: BBC]

The future of South Africa’s president is in doubt as pressure mounts following an official report said he may have violated the constitution.

Cyril Ramaphosa stands accused of covering up the theft of vast amounts of cash at his farm, which he denies.

The scandal centres on claims the president tried to hide the theft of some $580,000 and possibly much more – which was stashed down the back of a sofa in his farmhouse in 2020.

That has led to questions about where the cash came from.

Ramaphosa denies wrongdoing and said the money was on his farm from selling buffaloes.