Solving COVID easy compared with climate: Bill Gates

Fifty-one billion and zero – the two numbers Bill Gates says you need to know about climate.

Solving climate change would be “the most amazing thing humanity has ever done”, says the billionaire founder of Microsoft.

By comparison, ending the pandemic is “very, very easy”, he claims.

Mr Gates’s new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, is a guide to tackling global warming.

Fifty-one billion is how many tonnes of greenhouse gases the world typically adds to the atmosphere each year.

Zero is where we need to get to.