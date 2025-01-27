Six hostages to be freed and Gazans to be allowed north - Israel

[ Source: BBC ]

Hamas will release six hostages this week and Israel will allow Gazans to return to homes in the north from Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

The hostages include Arbel Yehud – the civilian at the centre of a row which has led to Israel delaying the return of Gazans to northern Gaza.

Hamas released four soldiers on Saturday, but not Ms Yehud. Israel accused Hamas of breaching the ceasefire deal under which Israeli civilians were to be freed first in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Since the ceasefire deal came into force, seven hostages and more than 200 prisoners have been released.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians attempting to reach northern Gaza have gathered at the military barrier blocking their progress for two days.

The ceasefire and hostage and prisoner release deal came into force on 19 January. Two exchanges have been completed.