Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border

[Source: BBC]

Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, one of the world’s most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit.

The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along Ethiopia’s border with Eritrea, which backs Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the group that controls the region.

Eritrea recently mobilised its reserve forces for a reported offensive in Tigray.

Fighting reignited in August after a five-month humanitarian ceasefire broke down.

The United Nations’ World Food Programme estimates that 13 million people need aid across northern Ethiopia because of the civil war.

These first images were taken on 26 September of the north-western town of Shiraro, which had been in the hands of Tigrayan forces.