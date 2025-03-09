Russian strikes kill at least 25

[ Source: BBC News ]

At least 25 people have died in Ukraine in the latest wave of Russian strikes, Ukrainian officials say, as the conflict shows no sign of easing.

One attack on Donetsk Region killed least 11 people and wounded 40, including six children, local officials said on Saturday. Homes and infrastructure were hit in other regions, including Kharkiv and Odesa.

Russian attacks have intensified in recent days, as the US paused military aid and intelligence-sharing with Kyiv. It followed last week’s Oval Office clash between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

After the latest Russian strikes, Polish PM Donald Tusk said: “This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians.”

“More bombs, more aggression, more victims,” he added in a social media post.

The deadliest strikes occurred late on Friday in the Donetsk Region town of Dobropillya. At least 11 people were killed when two ballistic missiles hit eight residential buildings and a shopping centre, officials said.

After emergency services arrived, Russia launched another strike “deliberately targeting the rescuers”, Zelensky said in a Telegram post. “Such strikes show that Russia’s goals are unchanged,” he added.

