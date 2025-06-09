Russia hits Ukrainian city of Dnipro in rare daytime drone attack, kills one

Source: Reuters

Russia launched on Tuesday a rare daytime drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one man, injuring 20 other people, and damaging medical facilities and residential and office buildings, officials said.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, said the attack targeted the centre of the industrial city at a time when people were at work and children were in schools.

On the Telegram app, he shared a video showing heavy smoke billowing above buildings and firefighters battling the blaze in the centre of Dnipro, which serves as an industrial and business hub for southeastern Ukraine.

Lysak said an office building was on fire, adding that several other buildings and dozens of cars were damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a fresh appeal for stronger sanctions against Russia.

“With every such strike, Russians prove time and again that they must face strong pressure,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

“Joint action is essential. Only through united and strong action can these terrorists be defeated. Russia must be held accountable for its actions.”

