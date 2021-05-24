Home

World

Quebec to impose health tax on unvaccinated Canadians

| @BBCWorld
January 12, 2022 7:18 am
[Source: BBC]

The Canadian province of Quebec will charge a health tax to residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Quebec, which has seen the highest number of Covid-related deaths in Canada, is currently struggling with a surge in cases.

On Tuesday, the premier announced that it would be the first in the nation to financially penalise the unvaccinated.

Only about 15% of Quebec residents are not vaccinated, but they make up about half of all hospital cases.

According to federal data, just over 84% of Quebec residents had received at least one vaccine dose by 1 January.

Premier Francois Legault said during a news conference that people who have not received their first dose of vaccine will have to pay a “contribution”.

