Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manele in Canberra to discuss ties

[Source: Reuters]

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele met Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra to discuss security and development ties, as the United States and China vie for influence in the Pacific Islands region.

Manele is on his first visit to Australia since becoming leader after national elections in April.

He is expected to visit China in July, Solomon Islands media have reported.

Australia is the Solomon Islands largest development partner and wants to deepen security ties.

Manele had told Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles, who visited last month, his government was undertaking a security review to determine the future of policing cooperation.

Australia and China have a policing presence on the archipelago, strategically located 1,600 km (990 miles) northeast of Australia.

A security pact struck with China in 2022 by the previous pro-Beijing leader Manasseh Sogavare, alarmed Canberra and Washington amid concern over China’s naval ambitions in the region.